After a few years of nasty weather, rain dates and even a wet field, Mother Nature finally smiled upon the Shoemakersville Boy Scouts of Troop #163 and their dedicated leaders for this year’s edition of their annual car show.
The Boy Scout Troop #163 21st Annual Auto Show was held under pleasant skies on Aug. 11. The annual show, which is the largest event of the year for the scouts, was held at the beautiful and spacious Perry Township Recreation Area.
The fine weather lured more than 180 entries of all kinds to the Northern Berks location. More than 60 local businesses and organizations lend their support to the annual car show, the proceeds from which fund the scout activities for the upcoming year.
The colorful event has traditionally been scheduled for the second Sunday in August so mark Aug. 9 on your 2020 calendar for next year’s outing. You won’t regret it.
WINNERS
2019 BEST IN SHOW selected by Scouts from Troop #163: Matt Vernon’s 1981 Pontiac Trans Am
Class 1: 1900-1932 Stock Original
1st Place: Jeff Costenbader, Robesonia, 1930 Ford Model A Coupe
2nd Place: Guy Manwiller, Fleetwood, 1931 Chevrolet Coupe
3rd Place: Carson Krause, Lenhartsville, 1931 Ford A Coupe
Class 2: 1933-1949 Stock Original
1st Place: Terry Hartman, Mertztown, 1949 Ford Custom
2nd Place: Roy Sousley, Lenhartsville, 1949 Willys Jeepster
3rd Place: Barbara Reppert, Breinigsville, 1949 Ford Club Coupe
Class 3: 1950-1959 Stock Original
1st Place: Leonard Leibensperger, Mohrsville, 1953 Ford Sunliner
2nd Place: Stephen Kurtz, Breinigsville, 1950 Ford Club Coupe
3rd Place: Lee M. Caleen, Bechtelsville, 1957 Lincoln Premier
Class 4: 1960-1964 Stock Original
1st Place: Dave Goodhart, Birdsboro, 1961 Chevrolet Impala
2nd Place: Ray & Diane Border, Reading, 1964 Falcon Sprint Sprint
3rd Place: Barry King, Reading, 1964 Thunderbird Convertible
Class 5: 1965-1969 Stock Original
1st Place: Aric Rentschler, Wernersville, 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone
2nd Place: Paul & Joan Shade, Hamburg , 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
3rd Place: George Reppert, Breinigsville, 1965 Ford Fairlane Sport Coupe
Class 6: 1970-1986 Stock Original
1st Place: Jay Field, Reading, 1977 Continental Lincoln Mark 5
2nd Place: Mac, Reading, 1974 Plymouth Baracuda
3rd Place: Brenda Herber, Kutztown, 1974 Pontiac Grand Am
Class 7: 1987-1995 Stock Original
1st Place: Paul Remaley Jr., Schnecksville, 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS
2nd Place: Patti Frey, Bethel, 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Iroc-Z
3rd Place: Robert A. Petery, New Ringgold, 1988 Oldsmobile 88
Class 8: Chevy 1955-1960
1st Place: Ken Senft, Hamburg, 1956 Chevrolet Z10
2nd Place: Joan & Mike Goodwin, Pottsville, 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air
3rd Place: George Chard, Shoemakersville, 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air
Class 9: Corvette 1953-1967
1st Place: Larry Bernet, Leesport, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
2nd Place: Jim Baldwin, Kutztown, 1954 Chevrolet Corvette
Class 10: Corvette 1968-1982
1st Place: Bill Flamm, Fleetwood, 1970 Chevrolet Corvette
2nd Place: Harold Hoch, Oley, 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
3rd Place: Stephen Zehr, Fogelsville, 1982 Chevrolet Corvette
Class 11: Corvette 1984-Current
1st Place: Thomas Ritter, Kutztown, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2nd Place: Harry & Cathy Miller, Nesquehoning , 2008 Chevrolet Corvette LS3
3rd Place: Bruce Clelland, Reading, 1984 Chevrolet Corvette
Class 12: Pontiac Muscle Cars
1st Place: Tom Snyder, Reading, 1968 Pontiac Firebird
2nd Place: Matt Vernon, Hamburg, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am
3rd Place: David Kost, Nesquehoning, 1969 Pontiac Firebird
Class 13: Chrysler Muscle Cars
1st Place: Bob Kern, Kempton, 1969 Dodge Charger
2nd Place: Michael Light, Fleetwood, 1962 Plymouth Fury
3rd Place: Steve Schwank, Fleetwood, 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T
Class 14: Camaro 1967-1980
1st Place: Bonnie Gruber, Fleetwood, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro
2nd Place: Ken Rentschler, Hamburg, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro
3rd Place: Chad Reinert, Auburn, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
Class 15: Mustang 1964-1985
1st Place: Becky Thompson, Mohnton, 1969 Ford Mustang
2nd Place: Don & Sue Hughmanick, Sinking Spring, 1969 Ford Mustang
3rd Place: Marty Werner, Shillington, 1966 Ford Mustang
Class 16: Mustang 1986 - Current
1st Place: Michael Ray, Reading, 2007 Ford Shelby GT
2nd Place: Jeff Duplak, Douglassville, 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302
3rd Place: Kevin Moyer, Hamburg, 2014 Mustang GT
Class 17: Street Rods 1922-1936
1st Place: Mike Kramer, Fleetwood, 1931 Oldsmobile 2-Door Sedan
2nd Place: Jim Hawkins, Mohnton, 1926 Ford T
3rd Place: Rick & Linda Baum, Sinking Spring, 1932 Ford Roadster
Class 18: Street Rods 1937-1948
1st Place: Danny Pacifico, Reading, 1940 Chevrolet Deluxe Custom
2nd Place: Chuck & LaVerne Seaman, Schuylkill Haven, 1937 Ford Cabriolet
3rd Place: Gery Schappell, Hamburg, 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan
Class 19: Street Machines 1949-1969
1st Place: Spike Miller, Bowers, 1966 Chevrolet Nova
2nd Place: Brad Stevenson, Mohrsville, 1966 Chevrolet Nova
3rd Place: Dan Koch, Schuylkill Haven, 1950 Ford Tudor
Class 20: Street Machines 1970-1987
1st Place: Jay & Jenny Munday, Reading, 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
2nd Place: Jim Gardner, Cressona, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS
3rd Place: Tony DeJesus, Reading, 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Class 21: Street Machines 1988-Current
1st Place: Mike Naugle, Kutztown, 2013 Dodge Dart GT
2nd Place: Dennis Knepp, Reading, 1988 Ford Mustang
3rd Place: Colton Hoffman, Leesport, 2002 Cadillac Escalade
Class 22: Special Interest Vehicles
1st Place: Alan Kaufhold, Denver, 1928 Ford Dump Truck Model AA
2nd Place: Dan Zaprazny, New Ringgold, 1946 Hudson Truck
3rd Place: Donald Davis, Reading, 1950 Studebaker Landcruiser
Class 23: 2-Wheel Drive Trucks 1900-1966
1st Place: Jonathan Yoaklay, Mohrsville, 1959 Chevrolet Apache
2nd Place: John Yanoshik, McAdoo ,1957 GMC Pickup
3rd Place: Ed & Marcia Mench, Mohrsville, 1954 Chevrolet Pickup
Class 24: 2-Wheel Drive Trucks 1967-Current
1st Place: John & Cindy Rothermel, Fleetwood , 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Xtreme
2nd Place: Donald Wayne, Leesport, 1973 Ford F-100 Ranger XLT
3rd Place: Bob & Diane Krotine, Port Carbon, 1992 Ford F-150
Class 25: 4-Wheel Drive Trucks All
1st Place: Mark Conlan, Pottstown, 1984 Ford F-250
2nd Place: Trent Zweizig, Shoemakersville2003 Dodge Ram 2500
3rd Place: Dawson Christ, Temple, 2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Class 26: Motorcycles All
1st Place: Carl Hess, Hamburg, 2011 Harley Davidson Heritage
2nd Place: Nick Hawkey, Kunkletown, 2010 Harley Davidson FLHR
3rd Place: Brian Wisniewski , Shoemakersville, 2003 Harley Davidson V-Rod
Class 27: Foreign Cars All
1st Place: Tom Moyer, Reading, 2004 BMW M3 Competition
2nd Place: Cindy Sterley, Sanatoga, 1975 Volkswagen Beetle
3rd Place: Nancy Moyer, Reading, 1986 BMW 325e