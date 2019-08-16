After a few years of nasty weather, rain dates and even a wet field, Mother Nature finally smiled upon the Shoemakersville Boy Scouts of Troop #163 and their dedicated leaders for this year’s edition of their annual car show.

The Boy Scout Troop #163 21st Annual Auto Show was held under pleasant skies on Aug. 11. The annual show, which is the largest event of the year for the scouts, was held at the beautiful and spacious Perry Township Recreation Area.

The fine weather lured more than 180 entries of all kinds to the Northern Berks location. More than 60 local businesses and organizations lend their support to the annual car show, the proceeds from which fund the scout activities for the upcoming year.

The colorful event has traditionally been scheduled for the second Sunday in August so mark Aug. 9 on your 2020 calendar for next year’s outing. You won’t regret it.

WINNERS

2019 BEST IN SHOW selected by Scouts from Troop #163: Matt Vernon’s 1981 Pontiac Trans Am

Class 1: 1900-1932 Stock Original

1st Place: Jeff Costenbader, Robesonia, 1930 Ford Model A Coupe

2nd Place: Guy Manwiller, Fleetwood, 1931 Chevrolet Coupe

3rd Place: Carson Krause, Lenhartsville, 1931 Ford A Coupe

Class 2: 1933-1949 Stock Original

1st Place: Terry Hartman, Mertztown, 1949 Ford Custom

2nd Place: Roy Sousley, Lenhartsville, 1949 Willys Jeepster

3rd Place: Barbara Reppert, Breinigsville, 1949 Ford Club Coupe

Class 3: 1950-1959 Stock Original

1st Place: Leonard Leibensperger, Mohrsville, 1953 Ford Sunliner

2nd Place: Stephen Kurtz, Breinigsville, 1950 Ford Club Coupe

3rd Place: Lee M. Caleen, Bechtelsville, 1957 Lincoln Premier

Class 4: 1960-1964 Stock Original

1st Place: Dave Goodhart, Birdsboro, 1961 Chevrolet Impala

2nd Place: Ray & Diane Border, Reading, 1964 Falcon Sprint Sprint

3rd Place: Barry King, Reading, 1964 Thunderbird Convertible

Class 5: 1965-1969 Stock Original

1st Place: Aric Rentschler, Wernersville, 1965 Mercury Comet Cyclone

2nd Place: Paul & Joan Shade, Hamburg , 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

3rd Place: George Reppert, Breinigsville, 1965 Ford Fairlane Sport Coupe

Class 6: 1970-1986 Stock Original

1st Place: Jay Field, Reading, 1977 Continental Lincoln Mark 5

2nd Place: Mac, Reading, 1974 Plymouth Baracuda

3rd Place: Brenda Herber, Kutztown, 1974 Pontiac Grand Am

Class 7: 1987-1995 Stock Original

1st Place: Paul Remaley Jr., Schnecksville, 1995 Chevrolet Impala SS

2nd Place: Patti Frey, Bethel, 1987 Chevrolet Camaro Iroc-Z

3rd Place: Robert A. Petery, New Ringgold, 1988 Oldsmobile 88

Class 8: Chevy 1955-1960

1st Place: Ken Senft, Hamburg, 1956 Chevrolet Z10

2nd Place: Joan & Mike Goodwin, Pottsville, 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air

3rd Place: George Chard, Shoemakersville, 1955 Chevrolet Bel-Air

Class 9: Corvette 1953-1967

1st Place: Larry Bernet, Leesport, 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

2nd Place: Jim Baldwin, Kutztown, 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

Class 10: Corvette 1968-1982

1st Place: Bill Flamm, Fleetwood, 1970 Chevrolet Corvette

2nd Place: Harold Hoch, Oley, 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

3rd Place: Stephen Zehr, Fogelsville, 1982 Chevrolet Corvette

Class 11: Corvette 1984-Current

1st Place: Thomas Ritter, Kutztown, 2003 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2nd Place: Harry & Cathy Miller, Nesquehoning , 2008 Chevrolet Corvette LS3

3rd Place: Bruce Clelland, Reading, 1984 Chevrolet Corvette

Class 12: Pontiac Muscle Cars

1st Place: Tom Snyder, Reading, 1968 Pontiac Firebird

2nd Place: Matt Vernon, Hamburg, 1981 Pontiac Trans Am

3rd Place: David Kost, Nesquehoning, 1969 Pontiac Firebird

Class 13: Chrysler Muscle Cars

1st Place: Bob Kern, Kempton, 1969 Dodge Charger

2nd Place: Michael Light, Fleetwood, 1962 Plymouth Fury

3rd Place: Steve Schwank, Fleetwood, 2006 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T

Class 14: Camaro 1967-1980

1st Place: Bonnie Gruber, Fleetwood, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro

2nd Place: Ken Rentschler, Hamburg, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro

3rd Place: Chad Reinert, Auburn, 1969 Chevrolet Camaro

Class 15: Mustang 1964-1985

1st Place: Becky Thompson, Mohnton, 1969 Ford Mustang

2nd Place: Don & Sue Hughmanick, Sinking Spring, 1969 Ford Mustang

3rd Place: Marty Werner, Shillington, 1966 Ford Mustang

Class 16: Mustang 1986 - Current

1st Place: Michael Ray, Reading, 2007 Ford Shelby GT

2nd Place: Jeff Duplak, Douglassville, 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302

3rd Place: Kevin Moyer, Hamburg, 2014 Mustang GT

Class 17: Street Rods 1922-1936

1st Place: Mike Kramer, Fleetwood, 1931 Oldsmobile 2-Door Sedan

2nd Place: Jim Hawkins, Mohnton, 1926 Ford T

3rd Place: Rick & Linda Baum, Sinking Spring, 1932 Ford Roadster

Class 18: Street Rods 1937-1948

1st Place: Danny Pacifico, Reading, 1940 Chevrolet Deluxe Custom

2nd Place: Chuck & LaVerne Seaman, Schuylkill Haven, 1937 Ford Cabriolet

3rd Place: Gery Schappell, Hamburg, 1940 Ford Tudor Sedan

Class 19: Street Machines 1949-1969

1st Place: Spike Miller, Bowers, 1966 Chevrolet Nova

2nd Place: Brad Stevenson, Mohrsville, 1966 Chevrolet Nova

3rd Place: Dan Koch, Schuylkill Haven, 1950 Ford Tudor

Class 20: Street Machines 1970-1987

1st Place: Jay & Jenny Munday, Reading, 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

2nd Place: Jim Gardner, Cressona, 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

3rd Place: Tony DeJesus, Reading, 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

Class 21: Street Machines 1988-Current

1st Place: Mike Naugle, Kutztown, 2013 Dodge Dart GT

2nd Place: Dennis Knepp, Reading, 1988 Ford Mustang

3rd Place: Colton Hoffman, Leesport, 2002 Cadillac Escalade

Class 22: Special Interest Vehicles

1st Place: Alan Kaufhold, Denver, 1928 Ford Dump Truck Model AA

2nd Place: Dan Zaprazny, New Ringgold, 1946 Hudson Truck

3rd Place: Donald Davis, Reading, 1950 Studebaker Landcruiser

Class 23: 2-Wheel Drive Trucks 1900-1966

1st Place: Jonathan Yoaklay, Mohrsville, 1959 Chevrolet Apache

2nd Place: John Yanoshik, McAdoo ,1957 GMC Pickup

3rd Place: Ed & Marcia Mench, Mohrsville, 1954 Chevrolet Pickup

Class 24: 2-Wheel Drive Trucks 1967-Current

1st Place: John & Cindy Rothermel, Fleetwood , 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Xtreme

2nd Place: Donald Wayne, Leesport, 1973 Ford F-100 Ranger XLT

3rd Place: Bob & Diane Krotine, Port Carbon, 1992 Ford F-150

Class 25: 4-Wheel Drive Trucks All

1st Place: Mark Conlan, Pottstown, 1984 Ford F-250

2nd Place: Trent Zweizig, Shoemakersville2003 Dodge Ram 2500

3rd Place: Dawson Christ, Temple, 2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Class 26: Motorcycles All

1st Place: Carl Hess, Hamburg, 2011 Harley Davidson Heritage

2nd Place: Nick Hawkey, Kunkletown, 2010 Harley Davidson FLHR

3rd Place: Brian Wisniewski , Shoemakersville, 2003 Harley Davidson V-Rod

Class 27: Foreign Cars All

1st Place: Tom Moyer, Reading, 2004 BMW M3 Competition

2nd Place: Cindy Sterley, Sanatoga, 1975 Volkswagen Beetle

3rd Place: Nancy Moyer, Reading, 1986 BMW 325e

comments powered by Disqus