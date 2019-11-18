Shoemakersville Fire Company is gearing up for its annual Christmas Tree Sale, which starts Black Friday.
The fundraiser helps to offset costs throughout the year to purchase life-saving gear for the firefighters and to help the community.
The Christmas Tree Sale will be held at the Fire Company at 300 Church Ave., Shoemakersville. To the left of the Fire Company, the trees are located by the outside pavilion.
The sale offers a great selection of trees.
Hours are operation are Fridays 5 to 8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For any questions, call 484-645-0117.