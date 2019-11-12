A Shoemakersville woman was killed in a fatal accident that occurred on Route 61 in Perry Township at about 7:22 a.m. on Nov. 12, according to police.
Brenda Waits, 48, Shoemakersville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Berks County Coroner’s office.
State Police Hamburg report that Waits was driving south on Route 61 in the area of Cardinal Trucking in Perry Township when she lost control of her 2004 Chevy Tahoe on the wet roadway while negotiating a left curve in the roadway. Her vehicle traveled into the northbound lanes and into the path of a northbound vehicle, a 2015 Ford F550, driven by Alexander Resh, 28, of Mohrsville. The Ford F550 struck the front passenger side door of the Chevy Tahoe.
Another vehicle, a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Roseann Gruber, 69, of Leesport, was headed north on Route 61 behind the Ford 550 and could not avoid striking the Tahoe’s left rear corner while they slid in the northbound lanes.
All vehicles came to rest in the northbound lanes of Route 61 blocking the roadway.
Resh was transported to Reading Hospital for moderate injuries and Gruber was transported to Reading Hospital for a medical evaluation and possible injuries. All drivers were wearing seat belts.
The northbound lanes of Route 61 were closed for about three hours.