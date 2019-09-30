A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a snake while playing in the sandbox at Kutztown Park Playground.
Fleetwood Borough Police responded to the incident.
"We were called by the parents after they returned home," reported Fleetwood Police Chief Steven Stinsky.
The incident was reported to Fleetwood Police on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 12:59 p.m.
The chief confirmed that the child was transported to Reading Hospital by ambulance but police had no contact with EMS after transport.
"A Fleetwood Officer went to the park to attempt to locate the snake but was unsuccessful," said Stinsky, noting that the police do not know what type of snake bit the child.