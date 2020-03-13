Six school districts or schools in Berks County — Boyertown, Wilson, Reading, Wyomissing, Berks Catholic and the I-LEAD charter school — had announced closings as of Thursday evening, March 12, in response to the coronavirus spread.
Boyertown School District is closed March 13 until March 30 following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Montgomery County.
Superintendent DanaT. Bedden said the decision followed an order by Gov. Tom Wolf ordering all educational facilities in Montgomery County to close.
There are 6,826 students enrolled in the district, which covers Bally, Bechtelsville and Boyertown, and Colebrookdale, Douglass, Earl and Washington townships in Berks County, as well as Douglass, New Hanover and Upper Frederick townships in Montgomery County.
“I encourage you to remain calm and make safe decisions in the coming days,” the superintendent wrote in a letter emailed to parents Thursday afternoon, March 12.
The order could be extended based on the rapidly changing situation, according to Bedden.
The closure will affect all school programs, athletic competitions, extracurricular activities, practices and community events.
Officials said they will be talking about programs for students while they are out of school.
The Wilson School District announced it would be closed for students and staff March 13 for a deep cleaning of buildings and other facilities. Schools in the district remained closed for students the next week.
“This will provide our teaching staff with the opportunity to develop appropriate grade-level learning experiences and activities for our students in the event that we need to close school beyond next Friday,” a statement reads.
All school activities scheduled to take place during the closure have been canceled. The “Beauty and the Beast” musical scheduled for March 14 has been postponed.
The Reading School District and I-LEAD officials also announced they would temporarily close their doors March 13 in order to clean and disinfect their buildings.
“We understand our staff and families are concerned about coronavirus,” a statement from the Reading School District said. “While there have been no confirmed or reported cases in Reading School District or Berks County, our schools and offices will be closed on Friday, March 13, 2020, as a preventative measure.”
Reading schools remain closed Monday, March 16, the statement says, reopening on Tuesday, March 17 (as of press time). Extracurricular events scheduled at facilities between March 13 and March 16 have been canceled.
The statement said the closure and thorough cleaning of all district buildings and facilities is being done out of an abundance of caution.
“Our students, staff and families are the priority,” the statement reads.
I-LEAD officials announced that their school at Fourth and Penn streets likewise closed March 13 for a deep cleansing.
Like Reading, I-LEAD has not had any reported cases of COVID-19, the new coronavirus that has been spreading across the world.
Wyomissing School District announced all schools would be closed for students and staff March 13 and remained closed for students March 13 through March 18. During this time, staff will receive training and prepare to provide online instruction for students if needed, according to Superintendent Robert L. Scoboria.
Berks Catholic announced it would close March 13 for cleaning, and “reassess the situation over the weekend.”
The Reading Recreation Commission announced on its Facebook page that it would be closing its after-school programs with plans to reopen on March 17.
“We are taking all necessary actions to clean and sanitize our buildings as suggested by the CDC,” the post stated.
Olivet Boys & Girls Clubs reported March 12 that it will follow the lead of Reading schools and I-LEAD and remain closed until March 17 for cleaning.