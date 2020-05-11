The 45th Annual Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days, scheduled for June 29 to July 4, have been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greater Governor Mifflin League was founded in 1976 as a non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the Governor Mifflin community consisting of Shillington, Kenhorst, Mohnton, Cumru Township, and Brecknock Township. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few.
In its history, the GGML has given back over $500,000 to fund these organizations and students. Each summer since 1976, the GGML has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides, and some of the best national and regional entertainment, including a spectacular “One-of-a-Kind” Fireworks finale which was set to culminate on Saturday, July 4.
The 2020 Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days have been canceled due to concerns associated to the COVID-19 pandemic surrounding the safety of patrons, volunteers, and vendors, and specifically, both CDC and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s guidelines with bans on large gatherings.
"This is the 1st time in the festival’s history that it has been cancelled and is a decision that is not taken lightly by the members of the GGML Board but one that we had no choice in making given the current landscape surrounding this terrible pandemic," according to GGML Board statement. "Community Days has become one of the countless festivals across the world that has had to unfortunately cancel."
"We would like to thank the countless volunteers, vendors, entertainers, and patrons that have supported our unique community festival over the past 44 years and pledge wholeheartedly, WE ARE COMING BACK!"
Promising to back stronger than ever next year, the 45th Annual Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days will be held from Monday, July 5 to Saturday, July 10, 2021 on the campus of Governor Mifflin Senior & Junior High Schools.
All scheduled entertainment and events that were booked for this year’s festival will be presented at the 2021 Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days including featured acts Go Go Gadjet, The Uptown Band, Rick K. and the Allnighters, Jeff Krick, Jr., The Mahoney Brothers, The Belle Tones, The Dave Mell Blues Band, The Rockers, 4Play, and of course, the Spectacular Fireworks Display that will culminate on July 10, 2021.
"GMML would also like to thank all of our fabulous sponsors throughout the past 44 years as well as the following businesses which had already committed to sponsoring this year’s festival."
Sponsors include M&T Bank (Main Stage Sponsor), Seidel Auto Group, Anderson Insurance, Acacia Flower & Gift Shop, Walter F. Naugle Plumbing & Heating, Hoffert Surveyors, Agora Cyber Charter School, Comfort Pro, Inperium Management Services, Goodfellas Granite, Fulton Bank, Kraft Engineering, Carachilo, Inc., Township of Cumru, Citizens Bank, BB&T Bank, Hollywood Cleaners, Lawley’s Disposal, East Penn Manufacturing, Borough of Mohnton, The Loomis Company, Wawa, White Star Tours, Gurski & D’Agostino Family Dentistry, AllTemp Enterprises, Dennis Wahl Excavating, Adam’s Professional Cleaning Co., The White & Lord Group at Morgan Stanley, Samuel Kalbach – Realtor at Coldwell Banker, LB Dickinson Crane Co., and Mitch Darcourt at Pagoda Realty & Property Management and many more.
"It takes a solid year for our GGML volunteers to plan Community Days and the board absolutely hated making this decision," said the Board. "With social distancing guidelines and bans on large gatherings until at least August and possibly into 2021, the danger of infection is high due to the crowding of guests on our midway, ride areas, and entertainment areas. Social distancing is almost impossible to deploy on our grounds."
"We look forward to seeing everybody at the 2021 Greater Governor Mifflin League Community Days, July 5 – July 10, 2021."