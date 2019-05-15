American Legion Post 934 of Exeter is proud to announce the 39th annual Memorial Day Parade and Service. It will be held on Monday, May 27.
Organizers hope to have past Post 934 commander, for the past 40 years, Don Moatz, as grand marshal. A World War II veteran, Don is 92-years-old.
The American Legion Post holds a memorial service following the parade to honor those who have died serving our country.
Lorraine Selke, Exeter Marching Band director did a wonderful job last year, leading the Exeter High School Special Unit in the performance of three selections during the memorial service.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Exeter Township High School and conclude with a service at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Plan to arrive by 8:30 a.m. to march. Please enter from Route 422 on 37th Street. Other entrances will be blocked with barriers. You will be directed to your spot by Volunteer Fire Police. American Legion Post members will distribute participation ribbons and help you find your location.
The First Division of veterans, speakers and Exeter groups will assemble from 37th Street above the high school to the parking lot behind the school.
The Second Division, groups from Mt. Penn, Antietam, and surrounding areas, will assemble from the parking lot below the high school to the driveway which exits at Reiff Place.
The Exeter Township Fire and EMS Department will assemble on Woodland Avenue at 37th street. Antique and classic cars may line up on Woodland Avenue between the Exeter Junior High School and the high school lower parking lot. We have addded a location for Corvette clubs this year; we welcome their attendance.
The service will end at approximately 11:15 a.m.
The service is held rain or shine. In the event of rain, cancellation of the parade will be announced on radio station WEEU 8:30 a.m. just prior to the start of the parade. We cancelled too early in 2015, as did Boyertown and Birdsboro, and ended up holding the service in the sunshine.
If it is raining, the Post will wait at the high school until 9 a.m.; if the parade is cancelled, at 9 a.m. we will head for the cemetery; everyone is welcome to follow. Many people watched the 2015 procession from their homes.
Forest Hills sets up tents to conduct the service in the event of rain. If it rains many units attend the service in their vehicles.