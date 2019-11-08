AMITY — The Amity Township Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a five-year police union contract with a total 15.75 percent in pay increases, which will cost the township $38,000.
Township Manager Troy Bingaman said Amity Township police officers will receive a 3.25 percent salary increase in the first, third and fifth years of the contract, and 3 percent increase in the second and fourth years.
He said police wages are approximately $1.125 million per year.
Health insurance co-pays will increase $5 per pay period in the first, third, and fifth years.
New to the police contract is an annual incentive amount for not using sick days, as well as the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP).
Bingaman said DROP will allow each officer — who is eligible for and indicates that they will retire in three years — to keep working and remain in the pension program earning retirement benefits.
“It’s a good plan for both sides,” said Bingaman, adding that the officer can keep working while the police department is aware of the pending retirement and can plan its staffing accordingly.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously agreed to create a three-member (plus two alternates) International Property Maintenance Code Appeals Board.
The resolution included the creation of an Appeal Process to “notice(s) of violation” that is issued by the township for property maintenance violations.
Board members said they want to fill the five seats as soon as possible.
New violation notices will be mailed soon to neglectful property owners, and the township wants to have the appeals process established to hear any resulting appeal requests.
The township is accepting letters of interest for the appeals board, from anyone who is “qualified by experience and training to pass on matters pertaining to property maintenance.”
A property owner who has received a violation notice (which is not a citation) has 20 days to appeal the notice, and the right to an appeal hearing within the next 20 days.
Supervisors Kevin Keifrider, also chairman of Amity Township’s 300th Anniversary Committee, said the last of the township’s five events — the Harvest Festival, held Oct. 12-13 at Amity Community Park, Weavertown Road — was the most successful event.
He said it was also the most requested event for the township to host in October 2020.
The township can do that, Keifrider said, thanks to the $105,000 it raised from 68 sponsors who donated $20 up to $10,000 over the last two years.
Bingaman confirmed that the Daniel Boone School District wants to hold its Blazer Days event in conjunction with the Harvest Festival.
Other local businesses, church, and civic organizations would be invited to participate, making it a true collaborative community event.
Keifrider said the township will create a donor/sponsorship wall at the entrance to the township building in order to recognize everyone who has contributed to the success of the township’s 300th anniversary year events.