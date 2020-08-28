Amity Township Crime Watch, Inc. wants to provide an easy, safe way for residents and small businesses in our area to get rid of their documents they no longer need. Our goal is to help stop identify theft. In recent weeks, identity theft has been a big issue and we can all work together to help eliminate the possibility of being vulnerable to this crime.
Amity Township Crime Watch, Inc. will hold its annual Community Shredding Event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Redner's Warehouse Market parking lot in Douglassville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (rain or shine). This event is open to residents and small businesses in our area.
If they want, participants can watch their documents that contain sensitive or confidential information go right into the shredder on a mobile shredding truck via a closed circuit camera provided by ProShred Security of Paoli. 100 percent of documents are recycled.
With more than 25 years of experience and rigorous commitment to providing the most secure and effective system for destruction of shredding confidential documents, ProShred is very committed to being up to date with all HIPPA and pertinent laws related to securing the utmost trust with your shredded information.
Donations are accepted to help defray the cost of the shredding truck. Volunteers will be available to help you carry your boxes to the shredding truck.
For more information, contact Susan at 610-385-3740 or check out our website at www.amitytwpcrimewatch.org. ProShred Security can be contacted for information at 484-323-2100 or www.proshred.com/philadelphia.