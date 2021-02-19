Two Berks County brothers, Gavin and Gabe Karczeski, were putting in a good effort shoveling driveways on Thursday morning, Feb. 18, only to find themselves having to shovel again. They decided to get creative to help them cope with the mounting snow.
"They came back after finishing a neighbor's (shoveling) and realized ours would have to be done again," said their mother, Michelle Karczeski of Morgantown. "They agree it’s a lot to keep up with and people are getting tired of snow at this point especially after the last several storms!"
Gavin and Gabe started work on a large snow creation.
"After clearing another inch of snow away, they decided a little humor might be the best way to deal with the mountains of snow," said their mother. "We just wanted to put a smile on someone’s face! Two big imaginations and some food coloring lead to the giant snoctopus."