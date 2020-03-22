Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) announced that the Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar scheduled for March 26 at the Stonersville Fire Co., 5580 Boyertown Pike, Birdsboro, has been cancelled by the venue in an effort to abide by the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines on how to limit spread of coronavirus by limiting in-person interactions through social distancing.
“Due to the current state government guidelines regarding the COVID19 virus, also referred to as coronavirus, the venue is attempting to limit large gatherings of people as state government has requested,” Maloney said. “Our next scheduled Firearms Safety and Rights Seminar in Bally at 7 p.m. on April 30, at Bally Fire Company Social Quarters, 537 Chestnut St., is still currently scheduled to be held.”
Spaces for the Bally event are limited but still seats are still available; however RSVPs are required. Adult residents of the 130th District who are age 21 and older may RSVP by calling 610-369-3010 or signing up online at http://www.repmaloney.com/events.