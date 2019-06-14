Seven graduates of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s College of Education and Communications, including Maya Cryor from Birdsboro, were honored as the first class of Impact Award recipients.
The College of Education and Communications Impact Awards recognizes and honors alumni and friends who have demonstrated illustrious professional accomplishments, outstanding character, and a commitment to community service and philanthropy.
Cryor, currently living in Los Angles, is a 2014 summa cum laude communications media graduate. While a student at IUP, Cryor participated in IUP Voices of Joy and was a member of the IUP Fashion Association. Cryor works for producer-director Stan Lathan, who is a Primetime Emmy and Tony award winner. Cryor works with standup comedy specials produced for HBO and Netflix. Before joining LathanTV, she worked as an assistant or interned with various production companies, including Confluential Films, OWN Studios, and E! Entertainment. Cryor is a 2011 graduate of Exeter Township Senior High School and the daughter of Kenya Cryor and Brooks Perkins.
College of Education and Communications Dean Dr. Lara Luetkehans presented the awards.
“The Impact Awards serve to inspire current students,” Luetkehans said. “The honor bestowed on our alumni is a symbol of the respect and admiration held by the College of Education and Communications for these celebrated alumni and friends. Through their extraordinary achievements, they have established a lasting legacy of excellence.”