Blind youth recently experienced the thrill of scuba diving for the first time at The Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington. The class was led by Adaptive Diving Association, an organization that helps individuals facing mobility challenges experience the freedom of movement provided by the zero-gravity environment of water. Participants includes individuals from VisionCorps, a Lancaster-based non-profit organization that empowers people who are blind or vision impaired to attain independence.
The staff of Adaptive Diving Association supervise the dives and teach attendees how to use the underwater equipment which was provided by Hilltop Diving.
“Why would someone who is blind want to scuba dive?” asked Jim Hoser of Adaptive Diving Association. “Because of their vision impairment, these individuals have much higher sensory awareness when it comes to their other senses such as hearing and touch. Their first scuba dive will be an exhilarating experience.”