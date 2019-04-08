The Friends of the Daniel Boone Homestead are sponsoring a bus trip to the 18th-Century Market Fair at Fort Frederick, Maryland, on Friday, April 26. This re-enactment of a colonial era frontier trade fair features artisans, craftspeople and sutlers selling their 18th-century reproduction wares. In addition, lots of 18th-century entertainment is found throughout the grounds as well as hundreds of people in colonial garb.
Ticket price of $45 includes bus fare, breakfast muffin and juice, $5 adult admission to the Trade Fair, and a small donation to the Homestead. The bus will leave the Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro, at 6:45 a.m. and return to the Homestead between 7 and 7:30 p.m. The entire day will be spent at the Fair. Call 610-582-4900 to purchase your ticket now.