Visit the Daniel Boone Homestead on Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and experience life in the 18th Century. Visit with the Revolutionary War surgeon and learn how he treated his patients. Witness the blacksmith hard at work in his shop and the gun builder working on the weapons used to fight for our country’s freedom. Discover the Conestoga Wagon and what role it played in Colonial America. Observe several demonstrators working with textiles — spinning, flax processing, discussing dye plants, making tape and quilting. Tour the Boone House and learn about the three families that lived there in the 18th Century. Talk with members of the 1st Pennsylvania regiment.
Admission is $7 per adult, $4 for children age 5 to 15 OR bring two non-perishable food items per person which will be donated to the Keystone Military food bank in Shoemakersville. The Homestead is located at 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro.