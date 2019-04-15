The Coventry Singers celebrate all things musical in their spring concert “The Heart of Music” April 27 in Birdsboro and April 28 in Pottstown. The heart, soul and joy of music is explored through songs, spirituals and choral arrangements of Moses Hogan, Randall Thompson, Gwyneth Walker, Pepper Choplin and others.
Coventry Singers have been blessed for years with many talented vocal musicians, instrumentalists and conductors. This concert will be conducted by four musicians from within the group who have conducted other vocal groups for many years.
Keith Patterson has been the director of music ministries at St. Vincent’s United Church of Christ for the past 25 years. Prior to that he was the choir director at Spring City United Methodist Church. Penny Sallade has been the choir director at Brownback’s United Church of Christ for 20 years. Lee Wesner is a retired music teacher from the Pottstown School District and has conducted both the junior and senior high choirs.
Nadine Lydic not only returns as piano accompanist but will also conduct. Nadine holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her master’s degree in music is from West Chester University. She is a retired teacher from the Boyertown School District and has been a beloved member of the Coventry Singers for many years.
The Coventry Singers, a choir of about 40 voices, have been performing in the Pottstown area since 1972. They have performed with the Pottstown Symphony, the Lehigh Valley Chamber Orchestra, and at Longwood Gardens Christmas Concert Series. More recently they have performed Handel’s Messiah with the Reading Choral Society, the National Anthem at the Reading Royals hockey games and participated in the Pottstown Relay for Life luminaria lighting ceremony.
Performances take place Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor Birdsboro, and Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Road, Pottstown. The concerts are free and all are welcome. A freewill offering will be accepted. For more information about the Coventry Singers, visit their website www.coventrysingers.org or find them on Facebook at Coventry Singers-Pottstown, Pa.