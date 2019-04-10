Students from the Daniel Boone Area High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Student Leadership Conference April 8 to 10. There were 5,529 students from 275 Pennsylvania chapters competing in a variety of business domains.
Six of the 28 chapter members qualified to compete. They are: Alexandra Bortz in Accounting I, John Demers in Cyber Security, Breana McNamara for Help Desk, Riley Muschick in Hospitality Management, Zoe Sweet for Job Interview, Zachary Whelan for Hospitality Management.
In addition to the students competing in these events, Breana McNamara was inducted into the FBLA National Honor Society and received three distinguished FBLA awards; the FBLA Business Achievement America Award, the FBLA Leader Award and the FBLA Award of Excellence.
Though not in attendance, Joey Donohue was awarded ninth place in the state for Community Service hours. Zoe Sweet received first place in the state for Community Service hours. The chapter received fifth place in the state for their community service hours.
Thank you to the school board, the administrators and all of the educators who help the students excel.