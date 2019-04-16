Seven Springs seems a long way from Birdsboro but for 16 students from Daniel Boone Area High School the four-hour drive there seemed even longer as they made their way to the State Leadership Conference for the Technology Students Association. Each had previously qualified by placing at the February regional competition. Seventeen hundred students prepared events waiting to challenge Daniel Boone and the other schools. Boone proved their readiness with students making an amazing showing!
• BioTechnology Design Team: fifth place was awarded to Ally Santos, Tori Pastor and Morgan Carothers.
• Board Game Design: eighth place was also awarded to Ally Santos, Tori Pastor, and Morgan Carothers.
• Chapter Team: ninth place went to the first time team of Alex Worrall, Breana McNamara, James Shanley, Brianna Le, Zoe Sweet and John Demers.
• Children’s Stories top 12: Amy Schafer, Jamie Szarawara and Sarah Wedemeyer.
• Debating Technological Issues had two teams place in the top 10: Alex Worrall and Breana McNamara 10th place and Zoe Sweet and Kayla Vitable in sixth place.
• Fashion Design and Technology: sixth place slot went to Ally Santos, Tori Pastor and Morgan Carothers.
• Flight Endurance: fifth place in the state went to David Kim.
• The Forensic Science team of Tori Pastor and Ally Santos ranked in the top 12 in the state.
• PA Logo Design: Lauren Michael received seventh place for her original design.
• PA Material Process, Tori Pastor placed in the top 12.
• Prepared Presentation had two top 10 placements with Tori Pastor in 10th and Breana McNamara in seventh.
• Scientific Visualization: Danielle Ha, Lauren Michael received ninth place.
• Structural Design and Engineering had two teams with amazing results: Amy Schafer and Kayla Vitabile placed in the top 20, and James Shanley and David Kim obtained 9th place.
• Future Technology Teacher had Zoe Sweet obtaining a second place win and she qualified to compete at Nationals in June/
Endless and abounding thanks goes to all of the teachers who help support and educate the students, all the administration who continue to encourage their endeavors, and to the school board who not only supports the students but helps to promote these activities and allow Daniel Boone to strive for excellence academically and through these enriching opportunities.