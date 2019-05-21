Misericordia University student researchers recently participated in and presented at the annual Student Research Poster Day. The scholarly presentations were the culmination of research and work by 204 student researchers in the College of Health Sciences and Education and the College of Arts and Sciences
The students presented 104 abstracts to the college community and answered questions related to their individual topics, which included biology, chemistry, diagnostic medical sonography, English, history, mathematics, medical imaging, nursing, physical therapy, physics, psychology, speech-language pathology and statistics. University President Thomas J. Botzman, Ph.D., attended the two-hour event along with students, faculty, staff and deans of the colleges.
Medical imaging student Cassie Roadcap of Douglassville presented her research findings in the poster presentation, “Contrast Induced Nephropathy in Cardiac Catheterization.” She studied the benefits of using interventional cardiac catheterization when compared to the risks of causing contrast-induced nephropathy in diagnosing and treatment of coronary artery disease.