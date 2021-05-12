Exeter American Legion Post 934 will honor past Post Commander Donald Moatz.
The 2020 Memorial Day parade and service were cancelled due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the related government shutdown and phased reopening plan, and the Post leadership’s desire not to risk the health of parade and service participants or attendees, led to the cancellation.
The 2020 parade and memorial service were going to pay tribute to its long-time Post commander and founding member, the late Donald F. Moatz, who entered the Post Everlasting in June 2019 at the age of 92.
“Anything less than a full parade and memorial service would be an unfitting tribute to Don and his 50 years of devoted service to his country, his community, and the American Legion,” said Parade Chairman Jesse Ritz. “We did not want to put parade participants and members of the public at risk in 2020.”
In 2021 Post 934 of Exeter Township will honor all medical personnel with parade participation ribbons especially ordered from Kinteco Screen Printing.
In 2022 the Post will honor First Responders. Note: In Mt. Penn Borough and Exeter Township, police are always the first to respond.
In 2023 Post 934 will honor workers at all businesses, some of whom cry before reporting to work, because shoppers fail to obey signs stating "MASK REQUIRED at ALL TIMES." Of course people eating at restaurants must remove their masks to eat.