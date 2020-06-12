The Exeter Community Library plans to open exclusively for the return of items June 15 through June 20, Monday and Tuesday 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During this time, carts will be placed beneath the portico at the front entrance and patrons may return their books directly to the carts, said Lorraine Storms of Exeter Community Library.
Storms noted that the doors to the library will remain locked and no other services will be provided.
All due dates for materials currently checked out will be extended through July 31.
Storms said that the library will resume placing holds for patrons on Sunday, June 21, and beginning Monday, June 22, patrons will be able to pick up their items on hold through a scheduled process. Library staff will call to schedule curbside pick-up times in advance.
"Patrons may place items from other libraries on hold, but they will have to travel to that library to pick up their item as it cannot be shipped to the Exeter Community Library during this time," she said.
Patrons can remain up to date on current policies by checking the Facebook page or the website at https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter.
Events, including Summer Quest, will remain virtual at this time.
"It's not an ideal situation, but we hope our friends and patrons will join us online this summer," said Storms.