The May Days Committee is once again proud to put on the Exeter May Days Community Festival. This event will take place May 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. and May 11 from noon to 10 p.m. on the campus of Exeter High School. All proceeds will go to the Exeter Community Education Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the education of students in the Exeter School District. For more info visit http://www.exetereducationfoundation.org/.
The committee’s mission is to increase funding and awareness for the foundation and support the youth in our community by expanding on some of the traditions of Exeter May Days and enhancing this event so that it is exciting for both students, business and the community. This event will build on the traditions of May Days from many years ago and the vision of last year’s rain shortened event. We invite all surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the festivities.
Festival Activities will include:
• Live Entertainment with musical and other acts; Jeff Krick Jr. and Swinging Foxes
• Food Truck Craze: food trucks for all tastes
• Community Merchant stands
• Kid’s Zone with fun activities
• Exeter High School Jazz Band Spectacular: Must see Main Event at 3:30 p.m. made up of Exeter’s talented musical students. This is a once-in-a-lifetime special event performance you cannot miss, one of the final times of the year this band will play
• Student Community Spirit Award: Hamid Chaudhry Community Spirit Award will be given to the most active students who have made a difference in our community. Both the winner and runner up will be recognized for their accomplishments as we show our appreciation of these amazing students.
• Harry Potter craft stations
• Fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. Grab your spot to see the biggest fireworks of the year as our way of saying thank you to the community and surrounding areas for your support.
We would like to again thank the community members that came together to form the committee who put forth all the effort and planning to bring this event together. It has been overwhelming by how enthusiastic the committee continues to be. The committee envisions this event will be a great event for all ages. This festival will involve Exeter students and bring them together with businesses and organizations from our community and surrounding areas. Follow us on Facebook @Exeter May Days.