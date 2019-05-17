French and Indian War reenactors demonstrate life as a militia member during the French and Indian War. Learn about uniforms and weapons, 18th-century warfare, and camp life during the Seven Years War. In addition, visit with an 18th-century trapper and witness the sparks flying at the blacksmith shop. Demonstrations occur between noon and 3 p.m. and are included with regular daily admission, which is $7 per adult, $4 per child ages 5 to 15.

The Daniel Boone Homestead is located at 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro. for more information call 610-582-4900 or visit the website at www.danielboonehomestead.org.