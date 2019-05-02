On Sunday, May 19, armaments scholar and experienced re-enactor Ken Biles will present his program “Technological Developments at the Springfield Armory 1795-1968.” Sponsored by the Friends of Hopewell Furnace, the free program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Hopewell Furnace Conference Room.
Using his private collection of period artifacts, Biles will demonstrate the extraordinary advances in technology that took place at Springfield Armory from its beginnings in 1795 to its final closing in 1968.
Like Hopewell Furnace, Springfield Armory is a unit of the National Park System and a National Historic Site. For nearly two centuries, the U.S. Armed Forces and American industry looked to Springfield Armory for innovative engineering and superior firearms. Springfield Armory National Historic Site commemorates the critical role of the nation’s first armory by preserving and interpreting the world's largest historic U.S. military small arms collection, along with historic archives, buildings and landscapes.
The park is open to the public during the winter from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and during the summer seven days a week. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/spar. The park is located five miles south of Birdsboro off Route 345. For more information visit www.friendsofhopwellfurn.org.