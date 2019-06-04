The 4th Annual Friends of MCL Garden Tour fundraiser, benefiting the Mifflin Community Library, features five "Gardens of Distinction" in Shillington and Cumru townships. These include a colorful variety of perennials, annuals and container gardens that complement the beauty and charm of Berks County’s only “Round House” built in 1927, a magnificent 10-acre private arboretum boasting over 200 specimens covering 100 varieties circling an extensive pond, a combination of rock and embankment gardens, dry creek and water features as well as container gardens surrounding a 1938 Federal style suburban home, an extensive hillside terraced pollinator garden site complete with beehives and a corps of “eager pollinators,” and learning and sharing flower and vegetable gardens cared for by students and adult volunteers at the John Paul II Center for Special Learning that is complete with a variety of interesting facets, including a “Pizza Garden” that includes all you need to enjoy a great pizza!
In addition, hear live music, find out about beekeeping and the importance of pollinators as well as how to deal with garden invasions by whitetail deer. And, shop for low-cost plants, colorful flower boxes, book page dahlia wreaths, used garden books, unique garden accents, hand-woven baskets and more! Sales items and a garden-based lunch will be available for purchase at the John Paul II Center tour stop.
Tickets are $15 through June 15, then $18 from June 16 to 22, cash or check payable to "Friends of MCL," on sale at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, and Stein's Flowers, 32 State St., Shillington. Credit card sales, $18, are available only at www.eventbrite.com. On Tour Day, June 22, tickets may also be purchased by cash or check only at the John Paul II Center tour stop at 1092 Welsh Rd., Shillington.
This is a self-guided tour with a map provided with your brochure/ticket and is held rain or shine. For additional information, see https://bit.ly/2waUYY6, email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com or call 610-777-3911.