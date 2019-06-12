The Greater Governor Mifflin League was founded in 1976 as non-profit organization devoted to giving back to the community. In every year since, the league has presented a unique community fair featuring food, games, rides and some of the best regional entertainment, including a spectacular “one-of-a-kind” Fireworks finale which will culminate this year on Saturday, July 6. Its main goal has been to return proceeds from the fair back into the community in the form of contributions to local fire companies, ambulance associations, scout troops, school projects, community projects, and scholarships, just to name a few. In our history, the league has given $500,000 back to the Governor Mifflin community.
This year, Community Days will be held from Monday, July 1, through Saturday, July 6, at The Governor Mifflin High School, 101 S. Waverly Street, Shillington. The Greater Governor Mifflin League prides itself on presenting the best free entertainment in Berks with national acts and well-known regional bands as well as its spectacular fireworks display to conclude the festival each year on Saturday night. Our M&T Bank Main Stage acts and special events include:
• Monday July 1: Opening Night with Erich Cawalla’s Uptown Band, The Belle Tones, Flag Ceremony by the Patriotic Order Sons of America, Special Ride Prices with 1 less ticket per ride with Majestic Midways, and the 10th Annual Photo Contest.
• Tuesday July 2: The ever-popular Go Go Gadjet making their Community Days debut, American Idol Top-5 Finalist Aaron Kelly, and Special $25 Bracelet Ride Price with Majestic Midways.
• Wednesday July 3: Nostalgia Night with The legendary Dovells performing their hits “The Bristol Stomp” and “You Can’t Sit Down,” 21-year-old award-winning Elvis Tribute Artist Jeff Krick Jr., Wacky Patti Balloons and Fun, The Thunderbolts Productions Unit, and Character Night featuring Slapshot of the Reading Royals and others.
• Thursday July 4; Independence Day Celebration with Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods, Zumba with Full Throttle Fitness Factory, Special $25 Bracelet Ride Price with Majestic Midways, the Flying Dutchmen Aeromodelers, and Berks County Harley Owners Group.
• Friday July 5: Country Night with The Cramer Brothers Band, The Rehrig Brothers, The Miller Keystone Blood Center “Bloodmobile,” The Community Days Car Cruise, and the American Gold Wing Association.
•Saturday July 6: Berks County’s No. 1 Spectacular Fireworks Display, The United States Navy Cruisers Band, and The Rockers.
Community Days also has a large raffle drawing on Saturday night, as well as nightly 50/50 Raffle and nightly Pick-a-Prize Auction.
Our Grand Main Stage Sponsor is M&T Bank.
Thank you to all of our sponsors including our GOLD Sponsors: Seidel Hyundai, Geoff Penske Buick-GMC, Antonio Antietti-Haute Couture-Creative Director-VL Designs-Paris-Italy, IB Dickinson & Sons, Inc. Crane Service, Blankenbiller Electric, The White & Lord Group at Morgan Stanley, The Law Office of Barbara Kern-Dietrich, Fulton Bank, Hoffert & Klonis, Quaker Maid Meats, Riverfront Credit Union, Township of Cumru, The Hitching Post, Wyomissing Structures, Brad Weisman-Keller Williams Platinum Realty, Katie Broskey-Keller Williams Platinum Realty, Alvernia University, AllTemp Enterprises, Inc., Dennis Wahl Excavating, East West Massage, & MGS Insurance Agency, LLP.