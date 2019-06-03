Green Hills Manor at The Heritage, the personal and memory care community on the campus of The Heritage of Green Hills, will host its monthly support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases.
“Any individual caring for a loved one with a debilitating disease is welcome to attend to find emotional support,” said Melissa Oley, marketing and admissions liaison for Green Hills Manor at The Heritage. “Recently, we have had attendees caring for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and they found the group very helpful.”
The caregiver support group will take place on Wednesday, June 19, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the session is free and open to the public.
“The support groups will provide a safe, confidential, supportive environment for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships,” Oley continued. “The groups also educate participants about dementia and help them develop the skills and confidence to solve caregiving challenges.”
The support groups will be conducted by trained Alzheimer’s Association facilitators and held at Green Hills Manor at The Heritage, which is located at 10 Tranquility Lane, Shillington.
For more information, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or moley@heritagegh.com.