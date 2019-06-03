Hunger is an issue year ‘round.
In 2018, the Exeter Area Food Pantry provided food to over 450 families representing 8,000 residents in the 19606 and 19508 zip codes. The pantry serves an average of 190 families each month and is supported by over 200 volunteers, as well as numerous community food drives and financial contributors.
Local food drives have helped supply the food pantry at critical times such as the holidays. By summer, the supply is drained. But the need continues.
To keep the pantry stocked for the summer months, the Exeter Area Food Pantry is asking the community to participate in the inaugural 10,000 Can Challenge. The goal is to collect 10,000 cans of food (or personal products) from June 1 to July 8 for the Exeter Area Food Pantry. Donations may be made at several local businesses and churches.
We may take a summer vacation, but hunger does not. Please lend a helping hand to those in need. You can drop canned goods off at one of these following locations: Antietam Pool, Arbor Inn, Breakfast Hut, Bruno’s, Chick-fil-A, Dairy Queen, Diamond Credit Union, Effie’s Charcoal Chef, Exeter Community Library, Exeter Fitness, Exeter Township Administration Building, Fulton Bank, Liberty Taproom, Motta’s Landscaping, Mt. Penn Diner, Musso’s, NorthStar United Methodist Church, Panera Bread, Reading Country Club, Schmeck’s Villa, Scott’s Exeter Car Wash, Swing Evolutions, Spine and Wellness Center, and Tompkins Bank.
In addition to these locations, Teachers in the Parks will do a drive on June 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at their kick-off at Antietam Pool.
Be sure to follow the Exeter Informant for updates on the 10,000 Can Challenge!
It is not too late for your business or organization to participate. Contact Greg Galtere at ggaltere11@gmail.com to join the effort!