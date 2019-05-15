Dr. Cedric “Jim” Jimerson, a resident at The Heritage of Green Hills, was one of a few dozen Berks County centenarians and soon-to-be centenarians honored at a recent luncheon at the Inn at Reading in Wyomissing. Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Jimerson is a World War II veteran with two Battle Stars and joined Reading’s Community General Hospital as the only board-eligible surgeon who had completed a formal surgical residency at an approved university hospital. He retired as the chair of the department of surgery. Dr. Jimerson will celebrate his 100th birthday this August.
Shillington
Heritage of Green Hills honors centenarians