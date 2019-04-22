The Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County is excited to announce its 2019 3rd Saturday Programs. This year’s series will celebrate Morlatton Village and the 300th anniversary of Amity Township. These site-wide programs are offered May through October and include various formats and topics such as exhibits, demonstrations, interactive sessions, and oral and graphic presentations. Tours of Morlatton Village will be offered when applicable. Program begins at the White Horse Inn. Suggested donation $2 per person. All proceeds benefit the Trust.
The May 18 program, “William Penn and the Swede’s Tract,” will begin at 11 a.m. Join us as we kick off our spring programs with Doug Miller, historic site administrator of Pennsbury Manor. Miller will discuss William Penn’s role in establishing Amity Township from the Swede’s Tract, and related aspects of early Amity Township.
The June 15 program, “Mouns Jones Licensed Indian Trader,” begins at 11 a.m. Historians Larry Ward and Brad Kissam will discuss the exciting and interesting life of Mouns Jones. Builder of the earliest standing structure in Berks County, Mouns Jones was also a successful Indian trader and interpreter in the early 18th Century Manatawny region.
If you are interested in donating to the Trust please call 610-385-4762 or visit www.historicpreservationtrust.org.