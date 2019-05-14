Immaculate Conception Academy in Douglassville is pleased to announce that longtime kindergarten teacher, Lisa Forkin, has accepted the position of principal effective July 1, 2019. Forkin has been a dedicated member of the faculty since 2011 and an Academy parent since the founding of the Academy in 2003. She has either taught or interacted with every child in the Academy. During her time at the Academy, she has upheld strong academic standards and supported the Academy's core values.
Forkin is a graduate of Holy Family University where she earned her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. She holds a teacher certification by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and has received accreditation as a Master Catechist by the Diocese of Allentown. Forkin is also a candidate for a master's degree in education at Alvernia University.
Forkin is deeply committed to the Mission of Catholic Education and to the traditions of Immaculate Conception Academy as embodied in their motto "Love, Learning, and Leadership."