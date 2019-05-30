Sen. Kate Muth (D-Berks, Chester, Montgomery) announced that funding has been granted to Amity Township to improve traffic safety by modifying the traffic signal at Route 422 and Monocacy Creek Road.
“This funding is great news for Amity and for travelers in the area,” said Muth. “Improvements like this are essential to keeping motorists and pedestrians safe and I am happy that our area is receiving assistance to make these necessary upgrades.”
The township was approved for $173,245 in funding to improve the traffic signal’s left turn phasing, as well as assist with reconstruction of the center median.
The funding was approved and granted through PennDOT’s Automated Red-Light Enforcement fund. The fund aims to assist municipalities with projects aimed to improve traffic safety at signalized intersections.