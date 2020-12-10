St. Nick visited neighborhoods over four nights during Exeter Township's annual Santa Tour.
On Dec. 7 to 10, Exeter Township staff escorted Santa through the streets spreading holiday cheer to residents who might otherwise not be able to see the jolly old elf this year.
Residents could follow Santa’s progress via tracker, posted to the Santa tours Exeter Township 2020 Facebook page on each day of the tour.
Santa followed a different route each day from 5 to 9 p.m., covering as much of an estimated 120 miles of township roads as possible.