A woman and her two sons were transported to Reading Hospital following a crash along Route 422 in Amity Township, police said on May 20.
The accident occurred at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Route 662, also known as Old Swede Road.
A tractor-trailer was heading west on 422, also known as Benjamin Franklin Highway, when it struck an SUV that entered the intersection from southbound Route 662, police said.
Police are investigating.
The SUV was driven by Melissa Bannon, 47, Villanova, who had her sons, 13 and 3, as passengers, police said.
All three were conscious and walking at the scene but were transported to Reading Hospital. Their conditions were unavailable.
The rig was driven by Troy McLean of Lawnsides, N.J., who was not hurt, police said.
Traffic was diverted while the scene was cleared.