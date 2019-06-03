The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, invites the public to join resident veterans, local Elks, and Boy Scouts for a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday, June 15, in recognition of Flag Day. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills, 200 Tranquility Lane, Shillington.
“Our residents, including eight World War II veterans, are excited to honor our flag and properly retire older flags in the most ceremonial and solemn way,” said Cheryl Anderson, Well By Design Director. “Also, local residents may drop off flags to be retired at The Heritage of Green Hills by June 14.”
Boy Scouts will lead the flag burning ceremony in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code and the Boy Scouts of America Handbook which states, “A national flag that is worn beyond repair may be burned in a fire. The ceremony should be conducted with dignity and respect and the flag burned completely to ashes.”