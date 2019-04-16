Public support for the Exeter Community Library has always been appreciated, but never more so than during the Quarter Bid Raffle, one of the library’s largest fundraisers. In the last event, the quarter bids brought in over $6,600 in support of the library.
According to Linda Strain, the event’s coordinator and one of the emcees, the Quarter Bid Raffle is unlike any other fundraiser in Berks County. Participants are encouraged to bring rolls of quarters and bid on items as they come up for raffle. Attendees receive numbered paddles, but in order to participate, they must do more than raise their assigned number. They must also toss one, two, or three quarters (as designated by the emcee) into a pot at their table. If they’ve raised their paddle, paid their quarters, and their number is called as the winner, they’ve won the item on stage.
Essentially, bidders can win items for anywhere from 25 to 75 cents. Prizes include gift cards, baskets, jewelry, admission to amusement parks, ghost tours, baseball games, a tour of the state capital, and over 150 other items. The event not only generates funds for the library, but lots of laughs for attendees as they vie for their favorite items.
This year’s Quarter Bid Raffle takes place on Sunday, April 28 at the Reiffton School Cafeteria at 4355 Dunham Drive, Reading. Admission for the raffle is $15 per person, but attendees must be 18 years of age or older to bid on items in the raffle. The event starts at 1 p.m., but lunch is available for purchase at noon when the doors open and attendees can preview the items up for raffle. Admission tickets are available at the Exeter Community Library’s circulation desk and can be purchased through April 27.
The Quarter Bid Raffle is one of the events offered to the public with the help of many volunteers and local businesses. For more information, visit www.berkslibraries.org/exeter or the Exeter Community Library Facebook page. Through its varied programs, the Exeter Community Library aims to serve the community as a center of learning, accessible recreation, practical tools, and nearly 500 free programs designed for children and adults to participate in throughout the year.