Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks, Chester, Montgomery) announced that the Daniel Boone Area School District has been awarded state funding through the Safe Schools Targeted Grants program.
“Keeping our students and school staff members safe is a priority for myself and our community,” said Muth. “I am proud to see Daniel Boone being awarded this grant funding as they work to implement improved safety measures in their schools.”
Daniel Boone Area School District will be awarded $24,900 in funding to purchase safety and security related equipment.
Commenting on the Safe Schools Targeted Grants, which are administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said, “The additional funding will help schools create the safe and healthy learning environment that parents and their children deserve and further demonstrates the Wolf Administration’s commitment to students and teachers across the commonwealth.”