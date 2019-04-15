Join us for everything fiber! On Sheep and Fiber Day follow all the steps necessary to process wool in the 18th-century, from shearing to weaving and everything in between. Sheep and Fiber Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Daniel Boone Homestead, 400 Daniel Boone Road, Birdsboro.
See how labor-intensive processing wool was and why one did not own an entire wardrobe full of clothes. Start at the barn as our resident sheep are sheared and their wool is washed. Following picking, a task done to remove dirt and sticks, the wool is then carded to continue the cleaning process and to separate and disentangle the fibers. Spinning follows the carding whether it is done on a hand-spindle, thigh spindle or a wool wheel. Once the wool is spun, plied and washed to set the twist, it is yarn. Yarn can then be woven into cloth. If one wants colored wool, the wool needs to go through a dyeing process, which will be demonstrated with natural materials that would have been used in the 18th century. Children will be given a piece of wool which they can then take through all the steps in the entire wool process.
In addition to wool processing, you will also learn about flax and hemp fibers and how they were processed and used in the 18th century. Lots of other 18th-century demonstrations will be occurring throughout the site including blacksmithing, gun building, baking in the 18th-century bake oven, open hearth cooking, and sawing planks in the 18th-century, water-powered sawmill. Do not forget to visit with the town crier, who will be reenacting this important 18th-century job. He will be announcing the timed events throughout the day. Horse-drawn wagon rides will provide transportation around the historic area.
Les Stark, an expert on the history of hemp in Pennsylvania, will be discussing hemp and signing his book, Hempstone Heritage 1. Susan Weaver, who has many years of weaving experience, will be demonstrating on the tape loom and also signing her book, Handwoven Tape. In addition, visit craft and fiber vendors who will sell their fabulous crafts, hand-dyed wools, and hand knitted items. Food vendors will be on site for lunch and snacks.
New this year is a fleece sale! People who raise sheep can sell their fleeces to individuals who are interested in processing the wool and using it for spinning and other hand crafts. Fleeces must be from this past year and be washed and tagged. More information and tags are available on the Daniel Boone Homestead website. All fleeces must be registered by 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Sheep and Fiber Day.
Admission is $7 for Adults; children 12 and under are free; members are free.