Shillington Lions Club is celebrating their 75th anniversary by holding a free Give Back Day for community members of all ages. The Give Back Day will offer free lunch, activities, games, entertainment, health testing and more, in honor of the five focus areas of Lions International.
The Shillington Lions Give Back day will be held Saturday April 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 South Waverly St., Shillington.
Established in 1944, the club has devoted 75 years to supporting Shillington through scholarships, fund donations, individual support, hunger relief, medical equipment provisions, vision care, youth aid programs and many more.
Shillington Lions Club aligns itself with the five service areas of Lions Club International — vision, hunger, environment, childhood cancer and diabetes. However, the club also take great pride in their additional commitment to supporting the local needs of the Shillington Borough.
The anniversary Give Back day will offer plenty of enjoyable opportunities for community members and families. The lineup of activities for kids include games, face painting, fire trucks, storytime with Mifflin Community Library and KidSight vision screening. Additional opportunities at the event include free lunch, while supplies last; Miller Keystone blood drive; Berks Deaf and Hard of Hearing hearing tests; raffles; door prizes; local entertainment; diabetes and blood pressure testing.
There will also be a full lineup of local nonprofits available for meet and greets.
Todd Kaley, Shillington Lion, says, “We knew we wanted to celebrate our 75th anniversary, but we knew we wanted to celebrate in a way that really represents what we stand for and who we are. I can’t think of a better way to do that than this great event. We’re so excited and proud to offer this to Shillington and look forward to getting to know more of our local neighbors and friends.”
The Give Back day is a free event, open to all community members.