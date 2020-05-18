The Shillington Memorial Day Parade Committee is canceling this year's march and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers said the difficult decision was made out of concern for the safety of participants and spectators and to comply with federal and state guidelines.
"There is little doubt that our 2020 Memorial Day celebrations will be vastly different than in past years," said Ronald Szurgot II, commander of Reber-Moore Post 635 of the American Legion. "The circumstances we face in our daily lives have required a level of acceptance and resilience we likely never imagined. This state of ‘social distance’ brings us to an even truer community."
Szurgot urged residents to take time on their own during Memorial Day to remember those who died in service to their country and secured our liberties.