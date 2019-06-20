Keystone Villa at Douglassville welcomes the public to the retirement community for the start of the summer concert series on Monday, July 8, at 7 p.m.
The Pottsgrove Community Band, under the direction of John Meko, is an all-ages group of volunteers who come together for the love of music, and to entertain the community. Enjoy the kickoff of the summer concert series with melodies of patriotic marches, upbeat show tunes, and tons of other great music mixes. Concert held indoors, so seating is limited.
This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs appreciated; please call 610-385-2031.