The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life community in Shillington, recently held its third annual Little Black Dress Party inspired by the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Attendees wore black, sunglasses and pearls, to match the signature style of the movie’s heroine, Holly Golightly. The event’s annual motto is a quotation from Audrey Hepburn, who portrayed Golightly, “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others… For beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness… And for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone!”