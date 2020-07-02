July 11
Free community to-go lunch and clothing giveaway: noon to 1 p.m., Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Contact at 610-652-5023, calvaryucc@gmail.com, www.calvaryuccbarto.com; join on Facebook – Calvary UCC Barto.
July 13
Berks Photographic Society: presents "Light Painting Objects Small & Large" by Loren Fisher 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Working as a professional photographer since 1978, Loren Fisher has photographed subjects as diverse as the Olympics in Seoul, Korea, eagles in Alaska, transporting horses in a 747 from Germany, the 106 covered bridges of Vermont, in the dressing room with the Rockettes and backstage with Bruce Springsteen. Held via Zoom and open to the public. For members, find meeting details in the member center on website. For non-members, email info@berksphotographic.com.
July 15
Caregiver Support Group: 3 p.m. at The Heritage of Green Hills will be online. Held on the 3rd Wednesday each month, this support group is for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, free and open to the public. To register, go to https://bit.ly/JulyCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
July 16
Cancer Support Group Meeting: 7 p.m. at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. The support group will meet every Thursday at 7 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. This is a new group forming for anyone who has had cancer or is currently battling with cancer. Men and women over age 18 are welcome to attend, no matter what cancer diagnosis you received. There is no need to face cancer alone. There is no fee to participate with the group. The group will observe social distancing and face masks are optional. For more information call Cheryl Heineman at 610-762-0002 or email cherylca@ptd.net. Or call the church at 610-286-9124.
July 24
OneRunTogether’s Jolly Jingle In July Virtual 5K/10K Race: held between 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26. All runners and walkers that register will receive a wrapped Christmas present in July! Benefits local cancer patients. Visit www.oneruntogether.org or call 484-844-1249.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Six-word Memoirs: Each Monday in July a prompt will be posted on Facebook and Instagram to challenge patrons to write a 6-word memoir. Share your story with the library on Facebook, Instagram or by emailing sairra.cloen@gmail.com.
Weekly Photo Challenge (teens): Each Monday the library will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. The library will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Post what you discover.
Teen Short Story Contest: Teens encouraged to submit short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to Lisa at boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Build Your Story: Event for families of preschool to school age children that will be held on Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity posted by the library. Have fun playing together!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 14 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Children's Story Time: July 16 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 plus. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 21 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Children's Story Time: July 23 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
Moe's & Sweet Ride Pop-Up Fundraiser: July 24 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive. Order a taco family pack from Moe's and/or ice cream from Sweet Ride for pick up on July 24. Orders must be placed by 10 p.m. on July 23. Check the library website or the events tab of the library's FB page. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Exeter Community Library. To order, go to: https://form.jotform.com/201386853937163
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 28 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Family Book Club: July 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for families with children ages 4 and up. Families will read “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate, then discuss the book in a Zoom meeting with Miss Laura. Check the website or Facebook for details on book pickup and Zoom login info.
Children's Story Time: July 30 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG