July 25
Pop-Up Outdoor Books-in-a-Bag Sale: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mifflin Community Library Parking Lot, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Rain date Aug. 1. Help to support Mifflin Community Library. Buy a sealed bag of 10 children or 5 adult books for $5. Email friendsofmcl@yahoo.com for information.
July 26
Outdoor Concert by Sonny & the SOS Gang: gospel and variety concert at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, from 7 to 8 p.m. Outdoor only. You can sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, please check www.buttervalleycc.org, our Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429 to see if canceled. Free will offering to support missions.
July 31
Good Fellowship Riding Club: 724 Monocacy Creek Road, Birdsboro. Friday Night Fun Show starts 7 p.m. Open Point Show starts 9 a.m. Upcoming shows Aug. 9, Sept. 13. www.goodfellowshipridingclub.com
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Six-word Memoirs: Each Monday in July a prompt will be posted on Facebook and Instagram to challenge patrons to write a 6-word memoir. Share your story with the library on Facebook, Instagram or by emailing sairra.cloen@gmail.com.
Weekly Photo Challenge (teens): Each Monday the library will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. The library will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Post what you discover.
Teen Short Story Contest: Teens encouraged to submit short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to Lisa at boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Build Your Story: Event for families of preschool to school age children that will be held on Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity posted by the library. Have fun playing together!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: July 23 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG
Moe's & Sweet Ride Pop-Up Fundraiser: July 24 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive. Order a taco family pack from Moe's and/or ice cream from Sweet Ride for pick up on July 24. Orders must be placed by 10 p.m. on July 23. Check the library website or the events tab of the library's FB page. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Exeter Community Library. To order, go to: https://form.jotform.com/201386853937163
Baby Lapsits Story Time: July 28 at 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infant to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Zoom Meeting ID: 782 9403 1797 Password: 9WmD1g
Family Book Club: July 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom for families with children ages 4 and up. Families will read “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate, then discuss the book in a Zoom meeting with Miss Laura. Check the website or Facebook for details on book pickup and Zoom login info.
Children's Story Time: July 30 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) Zoom Meeting ID: 722 7819 4940 Password: 9CKsSG