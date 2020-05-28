A Lancaster County man received a traffic citation after he lost control of a tractor-trailer on Route 422 in Douglassville and crashed into a stone retaining wall, Amity Township police said May 27.
No one was injured in the crash just before 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in front Lords & Ladies Salon and Medical Spa at the intersection with Route 662, police said.
Police provided this account:
Kelvin Martin 37, of Lititz was driving a tanker rig hauling sewage-type material eastbound on Route 422, also known as Ben Franklin Highway.
He lost control on a left curve in the road. The rig continued straight, went off the right shoulder and the cab struck the retaining wall.
The rig remained upright, and no liquid leaked from the tanker.
A heavy duty tow truck from Berks Mont Towing & Recovery, Bechtelsville, removed the rig about 5 p.m. Traffic was able to pass the accident.
Martin was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.