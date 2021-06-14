On a bright and dewy Saturday morning a unique set of Berks County students met the commencement of the surprising, sweet end to their senior year.
The 250 Twin Valley High School seniors — who began their secondary educational careers up on a hill, overlooking a cornfield and cow pastures — stepped forth into the rest of their lives on June 5.
Gracing the field of FirstEnergy Stadium, these students are best described by Twin Valley School Board President Gary McEwen as exemplifying “perseverance, grit, and integrity.”
Salutatorian Connor Lawler, in his usual quick and witty humor, opened the graduation ceremony by comparing the senior class’ high school journey to a campaign of Dungeons and Dragons: a complex board game not focused on the destination but the path one takes to get there. It is notorious for its length. However, it is especially known for the fact that one must buckle down with their game mates for its duration — working together to succeed together.
This analogy shines brightly within these extraordinary students, finally profiting off their incredible entrepreneurship and creativity that helped their senior year run smoothly.
The seniors were given the opportunity to share the unique “Twin Valley Experience” with their friends and family.
Valedictorian, Malavika Nair, highlighted the circumstances and the people you would meet while growing within the walls of Twin Valley High School, “No one runs as fast as Anna Posh. No one is as universally loved as Abigail Thatcher, Ying Yeoh, or Kate Hafer. No one is as artistically talented as Lauren Brown or Marie Wadlinger. No one rocks moccasins quite like Ethan Auger [...] Imagine being able to say that you knew Steven A. Armstrong before he became famous and took over the world!”
Alex Brown, the graduating class’ speaker, pontificated upon how lucky one would have been to know Vincent Marchese when he doesn’t have a serious injury or a moment in time where the boys’ restroom in the 300 Hallway wasn’t locked. The shared laughter, almost isolated to the students, exemplified just how special their high school experience was and will always be.
These students will forever remember a senior year enshrouded with uncertainty. As each day came and went, it was a mystery of whether or not they would be safely welcomed into their school the next morning.
As many others closed their doors around the district, Twin Valley High School defied all odds. It became the only school within Berks County’s borders to offer its students the ability to choose a full year of in-person instruction. Making this possible was Twin Valley’s live virtual learning option, allowing any students and families to still be immersed in the classroom.
Alex Brown emphasized the days where you could be “in class in your underwear and no one would know.”
Despite the hardships that these graduating seniors experienced this school year, the students worked against the grain to supersede any expectations set for them. Most notably, Twin Valley’s Mini-THON raised more than $30,000 to help the fight to end pediatric cancer: a school record. The Theater Arts Club completed three performances, two of which had live audiences: offering the Berks County community a renaissance of live theater.
Furthermore, the sports teams at Twin Valley defied all constraints that were placed on their seasons — winning four county championships this year alone: another school record.
Class President Lauren Brown's description is unparalleled: these students are a part of a class that “leaves a legacy. [They] fully embody success, completion, [and the] fulfillment of desires.”
Nevertheless, the air was thick with humidity and bated breaths; these students are more than eager to begin the next chapter of their lives.
Lauren Brown contended, “Life is about so much more than surviving, it is about living. [...] Our futures are right here in front of us.”
Class Vice-President Benjamin Williams believes Soulja Boy said it best: “We Made It.”
As each student rounded home base — diploma in hand — they officially crossed over into adulthood, into their future adventures, and into the rest of their lives.