AMITY — The Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County invites the public to Morlatton Village, 31 Old Philadelphia Pike, Douglassville, for an open house 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 15 and an archaeology site presentation to learn about the families that called these buildings home.
Morlatton Village represents pieces of an early Swedish Settlement begun in the early 1700s, when Berks County was still the frontier. Structures constructed slightly later in the 1760s also comprise the village, including the 1716 Mouns Jones House, 1730 or 1830 Bridge Keepers house, 1763 George Douglass Mansion and White Horse Inn (Circa 1762).
The Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology, Chapter 21, along with the HPTBC, will present the latest archaeological findings at the 1716 Mouns Jones House.
Chapter 21 conducts archaeological excavations weekly from April through October at the property and has uncovered numerous artifacts over the years relating to the history of this important structure. The Mouns Jones House is the oldest standing building in Berks County.
Please note, this program will take place entirely outdoors and there will be no restrooms available on-site. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain proper social distancing.
The HPTBC is a non-profit organization that acquires, preserves, and maintains historically and architecturally significant properties in Berks County, Pennsylvania and educates Berks County and its’ visitors about the role these sites played in Pennsylvania and American history. The Trust seeks to foster community involvement and support in promoting awareness and appreciation of historic structures and encouraging their adaptive reuse.
The Trust currently owns and maintains eight historically significant buildings in the greater Reading/Berks County area. The office is located in the White Horse Inn on Old Philadelphia Pike in Douglassville.
If interested in donating to the Trust call 610-385-4762 or visit www.historicpreservationtrust.org.