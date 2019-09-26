Chestnut Knoll invites you to the Oley Valley Community Library, located at 339 Man Street, for a monthly speaker series featuring presentations by area professionals with topics regarding the health and wellness of older adults. The next meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.
FOX Optimal Living Rehab Director Andrew Harnish, PT, DPT, GCS, will discuss “Fall Prevention” and how physical and occupational therapies can help aid in the reduction of fall-related injuries. Also, learn more about assistive devices that can be used to prevent falls. Harnish is a doctor of physical therapy; a physical therapist; a board certified geriatric clinical specialist; an APTA credentialed clinical instructor; and a LSVT certified BIG therapist.
This event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. Please RSVP by calling 610-473-8066.