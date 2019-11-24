Join Chestnut Knoll at Oley Valley Community Library, 339 Main St., for a monthly speaker series on topics regarding health and wellness of older adults.
On Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., the focus is depression and grief, which has an impact on overall well-being with symptoms affecting energy, appetite, sleep cycle, interests and relationships with family and friends. As you age, life changes increase the risk for depression. Chaplain Michael Sullivan shares how to boost your mood and how you feel to make your senior years healthy and happy.
Free and open to the public, seating is limited. RSVP at 610-473-8066.