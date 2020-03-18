A fire that heavily damaged a nearly century-old mansion under renovation near the Berkshire Country Club nearly a month ago started in the dining room and likely was ignited as a result of spontaneous combustion of rags saturated by wood stain, the Bern Township fire marshal said Tuesday, March 17.
Damaged to the L-shaped brick home along South Tulpehocken Road, which is off Route 183 and adjacent to one of the holes of the golf course, is estimated at $538,898, according to Christian Lengel, a township police officer who also serves as the fire marshal.
An ambulance crew called in the fire moments after midnight Feb. 20 after spotting smoke while traveling Route 183 on a call, Lengel said. No one was in the home at the time.
The house was devoid of furnishings because the couple who recently purchased it was in the process of renovating it, Lengel said. They were in the midst of a project to refurbish the hardwood floor of the main living area.
Lengel said he recently officially listed the nature of the fire as “undetermined” instead of accidental because the blaze burned so long inside the home that all evidence was destroyed.
But in his report, he stated there is “a high probability that the fire was started by a spontaneous chemical causation created by stained rages being placed in layers in a plastic waste receptacle.”
Lengel said a way to prevent spontaneous combustion of stain saturated or oily rags is to place them in water in a container covered by a lid.
County property records list the owner as Emily Yarbrough. Neighbors said she and her husband, John Yarbrough, assistant corporate counsel for EnerSys, just up Route 183 from the neighborhood, bought the property in December and were fixing it up before moving in.
The couple, from the Lehigh Valley area, were there almost every day, carrying out items and placing them in large roll-off containers.
The house was built in the 1920s, according to a neighbor, Linda Miller, who’s lived there for a long time. It changed hands several times, she said. A few decades ago, one of the owners, a corporate executive for Glen-Gery Corp., a Shoemakersville-area brick manufacturer, had a sunroom addition constructed.
The property includes several outbuildings, including a studio, that were not damaged.
Lengel estimated the fire was burning for at least 30 minutes before it was discovered. The heat from the fire was so intense it warped a steel beam helping to support the weight of a large brick fireplace on the second floor, he said.
The building remains condemned because of the potential for collapse. Lengel didn’t know if the owners planned to rebuild.